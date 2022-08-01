Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,559 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

JNJ stock opened at $174.52 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $459.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.95 and its 200-day moving average is $174.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

