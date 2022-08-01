Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 99,321 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $35,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of MDYG opened at $68.70 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

