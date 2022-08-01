Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,808 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of DuPont de Nemours worth $35,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

