Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 73,574 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $34,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,412,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,511,000 after acquiring an additional 408,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 541,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,708 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 305,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 73,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 300,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.