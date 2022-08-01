Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $35.38 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $35,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,891,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,582,000 after acquiring an additional 434,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

