Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $35.40 Million Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,603 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 14.88% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $35,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 436.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 73,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 60,062 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 251,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QGRO opened at $62.47 on Monday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.89.

