Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $35,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $28.61 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30.

