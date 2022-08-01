Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,320 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $35,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $407.33 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $326.70 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.16.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.