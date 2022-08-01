Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.