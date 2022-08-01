Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,484,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 243,283 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $8,606,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $8,575,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $5,787,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $4,877,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $41.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.92. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

