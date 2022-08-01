Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,447 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 97,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7,800.0% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 55,302 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.80.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

