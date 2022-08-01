Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $104.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.11. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.83.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

