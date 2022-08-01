Fusion Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,062,000 after purchasing an additional 948,306 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

