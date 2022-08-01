Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stake Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gentex by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Gentex by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after acquiring an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 50,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Gentex Stock Performance
GNTX opened at $28.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.
Gentex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.
Gentex Profile
Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
