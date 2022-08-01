GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $576,318,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,106 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5,741.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3,999.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,292 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Up 2.2 %

GDDY opened at $74.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,442 shares of company stock valued at $946,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.