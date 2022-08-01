Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $46,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $459.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

