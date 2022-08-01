Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,592,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of HTLF opened at $44.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

