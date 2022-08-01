Helen Stephens Group LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Helen Stephens Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $162.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

