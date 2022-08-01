HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,570 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Account Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $115.36 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $338.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

