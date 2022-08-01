HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,907 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,502 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 345,891 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $116,330,000 after acquiring an additional 40,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.11. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.