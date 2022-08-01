Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 312,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,357,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 386.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 132,858 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after buying an additional 65,565 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.36 and a 200-day moving average of $281.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.