Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Position Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUN opened at $28.96 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

