IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $55,104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

Shares of BLK opened at $669.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $628.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $691.11.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

