IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $20.48 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $251.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.52. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

