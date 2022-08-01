IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,127,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.05 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

