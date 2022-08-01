IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 100,072 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,072 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

AMD stock opened at $94.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

