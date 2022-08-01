IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 30,462 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after buying an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after buying an additional 1,135,234 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.