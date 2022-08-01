Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

ILPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

