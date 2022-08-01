Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,645 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Invesco Stock Up 2.8 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Invesco stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

