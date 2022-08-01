Iowa State Bank Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,884 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

