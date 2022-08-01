iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,413 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

IEI stock opened at $121.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average of $121.77. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $132.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

