iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,413 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
IEI stock opened at $121.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average of $121.77. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $132.23.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.