Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,198,000 after acquiring an additional 217,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after acquiring an additional 927,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,102,000 after acquiring an additional 182,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,574,000 after acquiring an additional 36,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Insider Activity

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.