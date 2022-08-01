Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 8.2% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 97,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 48,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

AAPL opened at $162.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

