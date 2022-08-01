John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stake Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $7,035,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $863.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 14.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

