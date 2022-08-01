Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.52 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $459.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

