JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.36 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $338.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

