Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kaman were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Kaman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,351,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,470,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kaman by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Price Performance

Kaman stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Kaman

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.