KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 64.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 67,034 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after buying an additional 292,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after buying an additional 1,363,601 shares in the last quarter.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Michael T. Kestner acquired 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $160,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 626,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kestner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $160,553.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

