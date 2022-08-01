Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $21.53 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 38,717 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 9.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 97,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 7,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 55,302 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.80.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.36 and a 200-day moving average of $281.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

