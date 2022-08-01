KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 1,266 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.46.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

