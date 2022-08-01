Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $79.81 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,859 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 66,682 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 98,963 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 97,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.36 and a 200 day moving average of $281.11.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

