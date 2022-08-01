KLK Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.45.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $134.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

