Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

