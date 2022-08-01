Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,252 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth approximately $50,119,000. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 31,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Koninklijke Philips

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

