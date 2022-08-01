Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,252 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth approximately $50,119,000. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 31,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
Shares of PHG opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $48.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
