Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 13,185 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,185 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Apple were worth $100,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Up 3.3 %

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $162.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day moving average is $157.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

