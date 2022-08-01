Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $116.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.72.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

