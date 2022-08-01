Loudon Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,549 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.4% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.80.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.36 and a 200 day moving average of $281.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

