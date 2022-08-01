MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 287,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,259,000 after acquiring an additional 195,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,869 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $8,230,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $6,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,085 shares of company stock valued at $872,069. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

