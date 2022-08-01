Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2.24 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Account Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.