Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI opened at $144.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average is $152.51. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

